General Hospital Spoilers for the week of March 15-19, 2021

William Lipton

Here are the latest General Hospital Spoilers!

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) commiserate.

Michael (Chad Duell) lends Jason (Steve Burton) an ear.

Peter (Wes Ramsey) tells everybody he is innocent.

Zander (Chad Brannon) pays a grieving Cameron (William Lipton) a visit.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is oh so sorry.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) reminisces about loves gone by.

Molly (Haley Pullos) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) visit Alexis.

Valentin offers Michael control of ELQ in exchange for resuming Nina’s visits with Wiley.

Ned (Wally Kurth) BEGS Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) to give his cheating behind another chance.

Brando (Johnny Wactor) wonders why Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) is around.

Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) is FURIOUS!

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) returns to Port Charles.

Trina (Sydney Mikayla) and Josslyn (Eden McCoy) have a sit down.

Jax (Ingo Rademacher) does his best to engage Nina.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) makes hard choices.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital (GH) spoilers!