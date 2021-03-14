CBS to Investigate The Talk Episode of Sharon Osbourne's Discussion on Racism

Randee St. Nicholas/CBS

CBS is opening up an investigation surrounding the Wednesday episode of The Talk where Sharon Osbourne defended Piers Morgan's "free speech" and demanded for co-host Sheryl Underwood to "educate" her on the racist remarks the former television host has made.

In a released statement to The Hollywood Reporter, CBS said to the trade publication,

We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace. All matters related to the Wednesday episode of 'The Talk' are currently under internal review.

On Thursday, Osbourne penned an apology on Twitter and claimed she "panicked felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over." On Friday, former co-host of The Talk Holly Robinson Peete spoke out on Twitter about her time on the show and revealed she was let go due to Osbourne's complaints she was "too ghetto."

Later on, Robinson Peete posted on Instagram about why she decided to speak her truth now. Robinson Peete stated,

Sometimes saying things with your whole chest is your only option. I’ve always been a highroad girl but when I watched what everyone else saw on my former show @thetalkcbs it triggered me and I wanted to speak out.

The actress then went on to praise Underwood for how she handled the situation and said it wasn't "her job to educate a grown woman." Read Robinson Peete's post below.