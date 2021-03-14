Sharon Osbourne Claims CBS "Blindsided" Her With Piers Morgan Topic on The Talk

Randee St. Nicholas/CBS

Sharon Osbourne is crying foul against CBS executives. Osbourne insists she was set up by The Talk's producers to have her co-hosts "blindside" her about her tweet supporting Piers Morgan.

In an interview with Variety, Osbourne claims she wasn't "involved with the planning of the segment" and it was the first time this took place in the 11 years she's been on the show.

So what exactly went down? According to Osbourne, eight minutes before the show started, an executive producer called and asked her if it was okay to discuss Morgan. Osbourne stated,

I said, ‘Sure, they can ask me whatever.’ But then I get on there, I say my piece and Sheryl [Underwood] turns around straight-faced, looks at me and is reading from a card with questions. I was just so hurt, caught off guard and stunned by what I was being asked and not prepared. I was honestly in shock. I felt like I was in front of a firing squad. I felt like a lamb held out for slaughter. … They had me there for 20 minutes.

Osbourne claims that when the show went to commercial she begged for them to end the conversation and to "please change subjects." Osbourne maintains she was clueless about why this took place and claims it was all orchestrated by executives. Mrs. O revealed,

I’m a big girl. I’m a professional. However CBS blindsided me. I don’t know why they did it to me. The showrunners told me it came from executives to do this to me.

Underwood has since spoken out about her dust-up with Osbourne and says she too was blindsided by what took place and thought it would be just a regular conversation between the panelists.

CBS hasn't commented on Osbourne's claims but on Friday the Tiffany Network launched an investigation into Wednesday's episode. Osbourne released an apology on Twitter on Thursday and told Variety she was "a work in progress. I want to learn; I’m willing to learn."

This comes on the heels of her former co-host Holly Robinson Peete accusing Osbourne of launching a complaint she "was too ‘ghetto’ for #theTalk…then I was gone.” Osbourne denies the accusations and claims she wouldn't use that word. Osbourne stated,

It’s an absolute lie—a 110 percent lie. I cannot have anyone fired…And that is a not a term I use. That’s not in my vocabulary. I don’t speak like that. The only ghetto I know is the Warsaw Ghetto and I think that’s the only time I’ve ever referred to something like that.

Later, Osbourne released an email she claimed Robinson Peete sent her a month after she was terminated by The Talk, where the actress revealed Osbourne wanted to quit due to former moderator Julie Chen's behavior and racist comments. Read the email below.

Robinson Peete has yet to respond.