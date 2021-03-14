Sheryl Underwood Speaks Out About On-Air Clash With Sharon Osbourne

Randee St. Nicholas/CBS

The Talk's Sheryl Underwood has finally broken her silence regarding her confrontation with Sharon Osbourne. The comic opened up to on her friend and fellow comedian Steve Harvey on Friday on his self-titled radio show, The Steve Harvey Morning Show, about what transpired between herself and Osbourne on Wednesday's show.

Underwood was praised by Harvey for keeping her composure during the heated exchange. Underwood explained,

I think that this is about discipline. It’s about restraint… today was my day, and I accept the blessing of the lesson.

RELATED: WATCH: Sharon Osbourne Has Heated Exchange With Co-Hosts Over Piers Morgan

Underwood revealed she was taken aback by how the conversation went south and she thought the talk about Piers Morgan's remarks about Meghan Markle would be a regular talk and nothing else. Underwood told Harvey,

I never thought in my mind what was going to happen, that this was going to go left like this. I thought we were just going to have a conversation.

RELATED: CBS to Investigate The Talk Episode of Sharon Osbourne's Discussion on Racism

On Underwood's own podcast, "The Word According to Sheryl," she talked about the dust-up she and Osbourne had and said she still considered her a friend and stated if you love your pal, "friend, you’re gonna love your friend even when your friend’s wrong." Underwood once again discussed how she was caught off-guard on how the conversation was going and how she decided to step in and be a leader. Underwood remarked,

I really didn’t realize it was jumping off. I thought we were having a conversation like we normally do. But then I got a feeling that, wait a minute, this ain’t what it usually is. I also got another feeling of, okay Sheryl, this is time for you to step up into the leadership position… this is time for you to show what you’re made of — and in a personal way. No matter what somebody says about you, I can show you something better than I can tell you.

Osbourne hasn't commented on Underwood's remarks.