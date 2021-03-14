The Young and the Restless Promo: Lily Forces Billy to Face His True Feelings

The Young and the Restless spoiler promo for the week of March 15-19, 2021
Author:
Publish date:
Christel Khalil

Christel Khalil

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) blindsided Billy (Jason Thompson) with her declaration of love. Billy decides to come clean with new flame Lily (Christel Khalil), but it may not turn out the way he hopes.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

yr-promo-10:23:2017
The Young and the Restless

Lily Makes a Play for Nick on Y&R (PROMO)

yr-promo-6:19:2017
The Young and the Restless

Lily Demands Answers from Cane on Y&R (PROMO)

yr-promo-7:30:2017
The Young and the Restless

Billy Digs Up the Truth on Y&R (PROMO)

yr-promo-12:19:2020
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Festive Feelings Abound in Genoa City