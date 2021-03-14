The Young and the Restless spoiler promo for the week of March 15-19, 2021

Christel Khalil

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) blindsided Billy (Jason Thompson) with her declaration of love. Billy decides to come clean with new flame Lily (Christel Khalil), but it may not turn out the way he hopes.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!