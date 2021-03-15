General Hospital spoiler promo for the week of March 15-19, 2021

Here's the latest General Hospital spoiler promo!

Nina (Cynthia Watros) pulls out the big guns against the Corinthos family against the advice of her new bestie Ava (Maura West).

Finn (Michael Easton) faces the possibility he could be the father of his brother Chase (Josh Swickard).

An unexpected return rattles the good people of PC. (My guess is it's not Sonny [Maurice Benard]).

Watch the promo below