General Hospital Promo: A Shocking Return Shakes Up Port Charles

General Hospital spoiler promo for the week of March 15-19, 2021
Author:
Publish date:
Briana Nicole Henry, Kirsten Storms, Donnell Turner

Here's the latest General Hospital spoiler promo!

Nina (Cynthia Watros) pulls out the big guns against the Corinthos family against the advice of her new bestie Ava (Maura West).

Finn (Michael Easton) faces the possibility he could be the father of his brother Chase (Josh Swickard).

Previous General Hospital Promo (GH): A Trail of Tears and a Pound of Flesh

An unexpected return rattles the good people of PC. (My guess is it's not Sonny [Maurice Benard]).

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest General Hospital (GH) spoiler promos!

