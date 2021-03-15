Santa Barbara Actor Henry Darrow Dead at 87

Henry Darrow, who won a 1990 Daytime Emmy for his work as Rafael Castillo on Santa Barbara, has passed away at age 87. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Darrow died at his Wilmington, North Carolina home.

Born Enrique Tomás Delgado Jr. in New York City, Darrow moved to his parents' native Puerto Rico at age 13. He studied acting and political science at University of Puerto Rico, heading to the Pasadena Playhouse on a scholarship in 1954.

He made his mark on daytime by heading to Santa Barbara as Rafael, dad to the Castillo clan, including son Cruz (A Martinez), in 1989. The performance garnered him an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor; Darrow played the role until 1992.

The stage and screen veteran appeared in numerous productions. Darrow is perhaps most famous for playing Manolito Montoya on NBC's The High Chaparral from 1967 to 1971. He won fans' hearts as the hunky heir to the wealthy Montoya family.

Despite getting the lead in Disney-ABC's Zorro (1957), Darrow wound up voicing the title character in CBS' The New Adventures of Zorro (1981), playing Don Diego de la Vega in CBS' Zorro and Son (1983), and stepping in as Zorro's dad on The Family Channel's Zorro (1990).

Darrow also briefly appeared The Bold and the Beautiful as Dr. Carlos Nunez. He was given the Ricardo Montalban Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2012 ALMA Awards ceremony. With Montalban, he co-founded the Latino actors' organization Nosotros in 1970.