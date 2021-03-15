The Talk on Hiatus as CBS Conducts Investigation on Sharon Osbourne Debate

Randee St. Nicholas/CBS

The Talk is taking a break while CBS continues its investigation into the March 10th episode surrounding Sharon Osbourne's fiery exchange with her co-hosts.

Deadline reports the live shows slated for the CBS daytime chat fest on Monday and Tuesday have been cancelled, and are scheduled to return on Wednesday.

Neither CBS nor Osbourne has commented on the hiatus.