The Talk on Hiatus as CBS Conducts Investigation on Sharon Osbourne Debate

Author:
Publish date:
The Talk 2020-2021 Hosts

The Talk is taking a break while CBS continues its investigation into the March 10th episode surrounding Sharon Osbourne's fiery exchange with her co-hosts.

Deadline reports the live shows slated for the CBS daytime chat fest on Monday and Tuesday have been cancelled, and are scheduled to return on Wednesday.

RELATED: CBS to Investigate The Talk Episode of Sharon Osbourne's Discussion on Racism

Neither CBS nor Osbourne has commented on the hiatus.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Sharon Osbourne Small
Talk Shows

CBS to Investigate The Talk Episode of Sharon Osbourne's Discussion on Racism

Sharon Osbourne Small
Talk Shows

Sharon Osbourne Claims CBS "Blindsided" Her With Piers Morgan Topic on The Talk

Sharon:Ozzy The Talk
Talk Shows

WATCH: The Talk's Sharon Osbourne Gets HUGE Birthday Surprises From Hubby Ozzy and More!

The Talk.jpg
Talk Shows

Watch The Talk's Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood Check a Stage Crasher at People's Choice Awards!