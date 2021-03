Linsey Godfrey to Exit Days of Our Lives

Steven Bergman Photography

Linsey Godfrey is saying goodbye to Salem. The actress, who plays Sarah Horton on Days of Our Lives, stated on Twitter that she will be departing the soap.

She shared on the social media site:

Soap Opera Digest confirmed the news, adding that her final airdates will be March 22 and March 29.

Paul Telfer, who plays Sarah's love interest Xander Kiriakis, shared his support: