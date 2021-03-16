CBS Extends The Talk's Hiatus as Investigation Into Sharon Osbourne Continues

Randee St. Nicholas/CBS

CBS has placed The Talk on an extended hiatus as the network continues to review the heated exchange between co-hosts Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood. The daytime chat fest has cancelled its live shows for the remainder of the week until next Tuesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a released statement, a CBS spokesperson said,