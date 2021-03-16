CBS Extends The Talk's Hiatus as Investigation Into Sharon Osbourne Continues
CBS has placed The Talk on an extended hiatus as the network continues to review the heated exchange between co-hosts Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood. The daytime chat fest has cancelled its live shows for the remainder of the week until next Tuesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
In a released statement, a CBS spokesperson said,
CBS is committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace across all of our productions. We’re also very mindful of the important concerns expressed and discussions taking place regarding events on The Talk. This includes a process where all voices are heard, claims are investigated and appropriate action is taken where necessary. The show will extend its production hiatus until next Tuesday as we continue to review these issues.