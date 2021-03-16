CBS Extends The Talk's Hiatus as Investigation Into Sharon Osbourne Continues

Author:
Publish date:
The Talk 2020-2021 Hosts

CBS has placed The Talk on an extended hiatus as the network continues to review the heated exchange between co-hosts Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood. The daytime chat fest has cancelled its live shows for the remainder of the week until next Tuesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter

RELATED: The Talk on Hiatus as CBS Conducts Investigation on Sharon Osbourne Debate

In a released statement, a CBS spokesperson said,

CBS is committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace across all of our productions. We’re also very mindful of the important concerns expressed and discussions taking place regarding events on The Talk. This includes a process where all voices are heard, claims are investigated and appropriate action is taken where necessary. The show will extend its production hiatus until next Tuesday as we continue to review these issues.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

The Talk 2020-2021 Hosts
Talk Shows

The Talk on Hiatus as CBS Conducts Investigation on Sharon Osbourne Debate

Sharon Osbourne Small
Talk Shows

CBS to Investigate The Talk Episode of Sharon Osbourne's Discussion on Racism

Sharon Osbourne Small
Talk Shows

Sharon Osbourne Claims CBS "Blindsided" Her With Piers Morgan Topic on The Talk

The Talk.jpg
Talk Shows

Watch The Talk's Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood Check a Stage Crasher at People's Choice Awards!