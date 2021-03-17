WATCH: Amanda Seales Rips Sharon Osbourne and Kevin Frazier's ET Interview

The Real's former co-host Amanda Seales was not feeling Sharon Osbourne's sit-down interview with Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier. On Tuesday, Osbourne spoke with Frazier.

The Talk is on an extended hiatus as CBS investigates the March 10 episode where Osbourne got into a heated exchange with co-host Sheryl Underwood. In the interview, Osbourne continues to maintain she was blindsided by the questions she was asked by Underwood, but also says she was wrong for lashing out at her friend for crying. Osbourne stated,

I own up to what I did. I can't not own up. I said what I said. I got too personal with Sheryl. I should've never said stop her tears. She was hurting as I was hurting.

Many accused Frazier for going easy on Osbourne by asking "softball" questions and allowing her to push blame on Underwood and former The Talk co-host Holly Robinson Peete. In a deleted post on Instagram, Frazier suggested, and tagged the women and Seales, The Bachelor host Chris Harrison, scholar and radio host Michael Eric Dyson, having a "summit" on race.

It did not go well... Frazier tried to walk back his suggestions after being ripped by his followers and posted on IG,

I was suggesting that there be a place, in the mainstream where people (like Sheryl and Holly) could actually express their feelings without being muted or muzzled (and I can tell you that there were people who worked to mute Hollys voice after she left).

See the entire post below.

Seales fired back at Frazier in a video post on IG where she slammed him and stated, "It is not the responsibility of Black people to educate white people." Watch the NSFW video below.