The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for March 16, 2021
Tanner Novlan, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Finn and Steffy are ensconced in fluffy Malibu loveliness when Steffy questions Finn about the DNA test. She wants to know for sure that Thomas had nothing to do with the DNA swap. When Finn tells her no, she asks again, just in case he's lying to protect her. Finn sets her straight by saying they owe St. Thomas a debt of gratitude.

Steffy concedes that it's all overwhelming, while Finn comments how blessed they are. Though Steffy struggled with the science, she totes believed her body screamed the baby was Finn's and not Liam's. 

Finn wonders if Steffy is ready for a lifetime of dingy gray scrubs, but she swears she's obsessed with them. They conjure up sweet memories for her from when they first met.

Steffy tells Finn it was killing her to run off to Paris and leave him behind with no explanation.

Side Note: Didn't she do that to Liam after she miscarried? I sense a pattern.

After gushing declarations of love and hope for their future (see how I did that?), Finn and Steffy kiss.

