Scott Clifton

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: We focus today on Liam and Hope. Liam is telling Hope for the eleventieth time that he is very sorry he strayed with Steffy.

He’s not sure how many marriages can possibly survive infidelity and the myriad other sins he has committed during their time together. Liam isn’t even sure he has the right to ask her to hang on - which sounds very much like the chorus to an 80’s power ballad. Liam goes on . . . and . . . on. After holding out hope, they at least know that Liam is NOT the father.

Can Hope and Liam move past that awful night? Can they turn the page? Can they heal? Can Liam heel? We hope to get answers to these questions and more soon. . . VERY SOON.

