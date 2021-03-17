Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of March 17, 2021

All My Children
The Bold and the Beautiful
- Wayne Brady (ex-Reese) will lend his vocal talents to Transformation: Personal Stories of Change, Acceptance, and Evolution, a hybrid literary/musical project, out May 7
- Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) will star in Netflix's rom-com movie Players
- Katrina Bowden (Flo) shared the trailer for her new film Great White on Instagram
Days of Our Lives
- Patrick Muldoon (ex-Austin) has landed a role in the film The Legitimate Wiseguy and will release a song called "Coming Over"
- Casey Moss (J.J.) and his band Inner Echo have released a new single and video, "Pushing Me Away"; watch it here
- Matt Cedeño (ex-Brandon) stars in Season 2 of Ruthless, streaming on BET+
General Hospital
One Life to Live
The Young and the Restless
- Sofia Pernas (ex-Marisa) was cast as a series regular in the ABC pilot Adopted
- Laur Allen (ex-Juliet) stars in Tello Films' upcoming Christmas at the Ranch, a LGBTQ+ holiday movie
- Gilbert Glenn Brown (ex-Jett) appears as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, out August 13
- Robert Adamson (Noah) shared on Instagram that he'll play a record exec in the season finale of Dave
- Ray Wise (ex-Ian) guests on this week's episode of All Rise
- Vivica A. Fox (ex-Stephanie) will appear on the first episode of Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump, airing March 19 at 9 PM EST on E!