Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of March 17, 2021

Maurice Benard

All My Children

The Bold and the Beautiful

  • Wayne Brady (ex-Reese) will lend his vocal talents to Transformation: Personal Stories of Change, Acceptance, and Evolution, a hybrid literary/musical project, out May 7
  • Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) will star in Netflix's rom-com movie Players
  • Katrina Bowden (Flo) shared the trailer for her new film Great White on Instagram

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

One Life to Live

The Young and the Restless

  • Sofia Pernas (ex-Marisa) was cast as a series regular in the ABC pilot Adopted
  • Laur Allen (ex-Juliet) stars in Tello Films' upcoming Christmas at the Ranch, a LGBTQ+ holiday movie
  • Gilbert Glenn Brown (ex-Jett) appears as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, out August 13
  • Robert Adamson (Noah) shared on Instagram that he'll play a record exec in the season finale of Dave
  • Ray Wise (ex-Ian) guests on this week's episode of All Rise
  • Vivica A. Fox (ex-Stephanie) will appear on the first episode of Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump, airing March 19 at 9 PM EST on E!

