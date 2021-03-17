Victoria Konefal

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap: We begin our day in Salem with Jake on the DiMera sofa, and a sultry Gabi slinking in and slithering on top of him. Jake awakens to wonder why Gabi has mounted him. He is breathless, as if he and his pitched tent really need her to exit.

Across town, Tripp gives Ava some books as an excuse to make sure she is okay. He is holding up since Samantha Gene has now been arrested for Charlie Dale’s murder. Now that she has been charged, Tripp and Ava can move on. Ava looks skeptical and says she can’t quite do that yet.

In Horton Square, Rafe is telling Nicole that Samantha Gene might not be as guilty as everyone thinks.

At University Hospital, Claire is wondering why Allie thinks Charlie Dale’s murder is her fault. Claire asks Allie if she killed Charlie Dale. Allie immediately goes into a flashback remembering that she told Claire she could get a gun and get away with murder.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) recap: Sami Faces Judge Lucas

Down the hall, Ben is trying to explain to Ciara that he never gave up on her. She is freaking out and wants him to back off because he is THE Ben Weston . . . The Necktie Killer! She thinks he broke out of Bayview to kill her.

That’s how our day began in Salem. Which Salem resident do you think murdered Charlie Dale? What do you think will become of Ben and Ciara? Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest Days of Our Lives recap!