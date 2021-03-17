Alison Sweeney

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap: Shawn is lounging in a hospital bed in a sexy bathrobe. He's being all copper tough on the phone by telling Melinda Trask how the father-son duo of Orpheus and Evan should spend their lives in the slammer. He completes his call as Belle walks in.

She informs him he can take a break whilst in the hospital, but he is determined to see justice done! Belle wonders if Shawn just wants to work to put Ciara out of his mind. He admits that could be a possibility. Belle assures him Ciara will be okay as Marlena walks in. She popped in to let them know that Ciara is out of surgery.

At the nurses station, Ben questions Claire if Kayla talked to her about Ciara's condition and the progress of her surgery. Claire tells Ben she will be out to update them shortly, but he's having a hard time waiting.

During this conversation, Ben is coughing and hacking. He explains he inhaled a lot of smoke and dust. Claire wonders if he should see the doctor again, but he assures her he's okay. Here comes Kayla with a dramatic pause.

Allie's frantically looking for her phone in Nicole's apartment. Nicole calmly picks it up off the table and hands it to her. Allie's upset there isn't much intel from the Salem press about what's going on with her mother, except that she's not talking. Nicole remarks that it's unusual for Sami to stay quiet.

Rafe enters the interrogation room and tells Sami she has a visitor. She hopes it's her new lawyer since Belle dumped her lyin' behind. No dice . . . it's Lucas. He makes it clear he's not going anywhere until she spills all the tea.

