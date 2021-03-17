Sharon Osbourne Denies Bullying and Racism Accusations

Sharon Osbourne

New allegations have surfaced accusing Sharon Osbourne of racism and bullying behavior on the set of The Talk. According to Peoplea new report by journalist Yashar Ali accuses Osbourne of of calling the show's former moderator and co-host Julie Chen "wonton" and "slanty eyes" in a conversation Osbourne had with another former panelist, Leah Remini

Ali also cites numerous unnamed sources that revealed Osbourne also referred to former co-host and The Talk's showrunner Sara Gilbert, who is a lesbian, as a "p---- licker" and "fish eater." 

Ali broke down the claims via Twitter and tweeted,

Osbourne's publicist, Howard Bragman, denied the accusations and said in a released statement,

The only thing worse than a disgruntled former employee is a disgruntled former talk show host. For 11 years Sharon has been kind, collegial and friendly with her hosts as evidenced by throwing them parties, inviting them to her home in the U.K. and other gestures of kindness too many to name.

Read more of Ali's tweets regarding accusations against Osbourne here.

