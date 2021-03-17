The Drew Barrymore Show Renewed for Second Season

The Drew Barrymore Show is sticking around. Deadline reports that the freshman talk show has been renewed for a second season by CBS Media Ventures, its producer and distributor.

Steve LoCascio, President of CBS Media Ventures, stated:

Launching a daily syndicated show during a pandemic was a challenge no daytime show has ever had to face, but Drew and everyone on this team turned every obstacle into an opportunity and delivered a big, bright, fun hour of much needed optimism to viewers every day. The show truly embodies Drew’s spirit, and we’re thrilled to be able to continue to provide our stations and viewers with another high-quality season this fall.

Host Drew Barrymore added: