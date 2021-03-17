Bryton James

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Elena's explaining to Lola about her second night with Devon. Lola (like most of us) are having a hard time keeping up with Elena's lusty appetite.

Lola claims she doesn't want to be judgy, BUT she thinks Elena is way too smart and way to careful to let this happen again. Elena can't explain, even to herself, why she's so selfish and careless. Lola thinks Elena and Devon were just intoxicated on their feelings for each other. Before Lola leaves, she offers to continue their talk at home. Cue Elena's heat-filled flashback.

Devon is struggling to talk to Amanda. He explains he and Elena were adrift without any closure. Amanda understands why he felt badly toward Elena based on what happened between them. Devon tries to explain his angry feelings dissipated over time because he realized he contributed to Elena straying to Nate. Amanda doesn't get it since she and Devon were only friends bonding over Hilary.

Devon admits they've grown closer than they anticipated, while Amanda waits for more information. Poor guy can't get it all out. He claims they're trying to work through their unresolved issues. Despite Devon's dance around the elephant in the room, Amanda wonders how concerned she should be with all this amazing progress Devon and Elena have made. (RUN girl RUN!!)

