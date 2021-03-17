Sharon Case, Jordi Vilasuso

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: We focus today on Sharon and Rey. His fever is high and Sharon is worried. She tells him to hush because he held her hand through chemo. Just then, it appears that Rey begins to hallucinate as he goes on about a drop being made in Miami. Sharon freaks out a bit and starts to text Nate.

Sharon eventually calls Nate and lets him know the situation is dire. Rey awakens and Sharon asks if he can make it to the car. Quicker than Rey can say maybe, Sharon tells Nate they are on their way to the hospital. As he attempts to get up, Rey collapses and Sharon calls the paramedics.

What are you thinking about Rey and Sharon’s storyline? What do you think is wrong with Rey? Will it inevitably be Adam’s fault? Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

