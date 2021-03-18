B&B Holds 34th Anniversary Pop-Up Drive-Thru Fan Experience Friday

To celebrate the 34th anniversary of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS, the show is having a pop-up drive-thru fan experience this Friday. It will be hosted by Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan Forrester), who is one of the two original cast members currently on the show.

Fans can stop by her Instagram page, where she will livestream the event. Lang gave a little tease of what's to come on her page. Take a look below.

The B&B pop-up drive-thru fan experience is March 19 at 12:15pm PST.