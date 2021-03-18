BBC to Launch New Soap Opera Set in North of England

UK soap fans are in luck! According to The Telegraph, the BBC plans to launch a sudser set in the north of England. The publication states the BBC wants the new show to rival ITV's Coronation Street (currently the world's longest-running extant soap).

The show comes as part of a new initiative called "Across the UK." The BBC is aiming to make itself less "London-centric" and to represent more of the country's residents that pay the network's license fee.

BBC Director-General Tim Davie stated:

Our mission must be to deliver for the whole of the UK and ensure every household gets value from the BBC. These plans will get us closer to audiences, create jobs and investment, and develop and nurture new talent.

Over the last year, the BBC – which has been an essential part of the UK’s culture, democracy and creativity for almost a century - has helped inform, educate and entertain all four Nations, as we have collectively faced some of our toughest moments in recent history.