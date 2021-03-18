WATCH: The Bold and the Beautiful's Hope Calls Out Liam's Cheating on CBS Sports Promo

Annika Noelle, Scott Clifton

NCAA's premiere college basketball tournament, fondly known as March Madness, kicks off today on CBS. It's not hard to wrap your mind around soap fans following sports and vice versa (count me in among those), so why not have some fun with it?

To honor both events, CBS Sports tweeted a good-natured promo featuring The Bold and the Beautiful's Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton) arguing about what they know best . . . Liam's ability to cheat. This time however, Hope accuses Liam of stealing her strategic bracket predictions of the Midwest Region.

Watch the duo amp up the melodrama and sound off in the comments below!