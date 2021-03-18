Scott Clifton

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Our focus today is once again on Hope and Liam. They are engaged in the ongoing conversation of whether or not this marriage can be saved, despite all of the trials and tribulations - Cut to a flashback of the joy and rapture they experienced when they discovered that baby Beth was still alive.

Side Note: Just in case y’all forgot, the recently “redeemed” Thomas played a HUGE role in keeping baby Beth’s identity a secret.

We return to the present with Hope realizing that Finn being the father of Steffy’s baby has not had the impact she imagined it would. She needs time. Liam wonders if her doubts are about Thomas. Just when we might be leaning towards Liam’s side, he puts blame on Hope’s relationship with Thomas for his “vulnerability” for Steffy.

Side Note: Liam, dude, REALLY?

Hope truly believes that Thomas has changed - which is what Liam is asking her to believe about him. He wants to be back home with her and their brood.

