Ellen DeGeneres Nabs Multi-Year Deal With Discovery for Natural History Content

Discovery is getting into business with Ellen DeGeneres. The comedian and talk show host has signed a multi-year deal with the network to create and produce content, such as documentaries, series, and specials surrounding natural history, for Discovery Channel and its streaming service, Discovery Plus.

Variety is reporting DeGeneres will executive produce and narrate the first program in their joint venture, Endangered, which centers around the wildlife conservationists in the world dedicated to the work they are doing to compile the the latest version of The Red List, a detailed record of the state of the world’s wildlife.

Nancy Daniels, chief brand officer, Discovery and Factual, said in a statement,

Ellen’s dedication to the environment and her love for all animals, including the most endangered creatures who call our planet home, is unmatched. We welcome Ellen and her team to the Discovery family as she brings her humor, her voice, and her ability to inspire to these important passion projects.

Endangered streams on Discovery Plus April 22, which is Earth Day. DeGeneres said about this newest venture,