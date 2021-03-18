Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital's Katelyn MacMullen (Willow) is knee-deep in a ton of Port Charles intrigue. What's MacMullen's take on her character's love quadrangle with Michael (Chad Duell), Chase (Josh Swickard), and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson)? And then there's family drama with Nelle's (Chloe Lanier) mom Nina (Cynthia Watros)...

The Daytime Emmy nominee spoke to Soap Opera Digest about Willow's marriage of (in)convenience. She explained:

I don’t think that Willow was expecting to develop such strong feelings for Michael, but I think that they have this really deep trust and connection. I don’t think either one of them, at the moment, is willing to admit it or take that leap. They are still trying to figure out if they still have feelings for their exes and trying to figure out if what they experienced was real, since they were in a quote-unquote fake marriage. Willow is obviously very confused about how she feels for each person, but there are deep feelings happening with both.

On another personal front, Willow has squared off with Nina over Wiley...and then Ms. Reeves spilled to the tot that Willow isn't his bio mom! How is the former teacher handling her onetime rival? MacMullen dished:

I think that it’s definitely jarring because of Nina and Willow’s past. At first, it’s like, ‘How do we handle this situation?’ Willow decided to let her see Wiley for a multitude of reasons, but when Nina revealed to Wiley [that Nelle was his birth mother] and Wiley repeated it to Willow, I think it definitely triggered Willow in a way that she wasn’t expecting because it reminds her of the baby that she lost and that she is not, in fact, Wiley’s [biological] mom. I guess we’ll see how Willow handles it going forward, but in that moment, not too pretty!

Willow's career has changed, too. Of the shift, the actress explained: