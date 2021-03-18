Mckenna Grace to Headline New Movie 'Crater'

Former The Young and the Restless star Mckenna Grace (ex-Faith) is set to headline the new movie Crater on Disney Plus. Per Deadline, the actress will play a best friend of a boy who explores a crater on a moon colony. About to be sent to another planet, the youngster wants to investigate with his BFFs before he has to say goodbye.

Disney's live-action team will spearhead the sci-fi/coming-of-age flick, hopefully starting to film in spring 2021. Kyle Patrick Alvarez is slated to direct and John Griffin will write the script.

21 Laps Entertainment's Shawn Levy and Dan Levine will produce. Levy was originally interested in directing the film when it was at 20th Century, but, now that it's at Disney, he has refocused his attentions on producing.

Grace can be seen in the next season of The Handmaid's Tale, out April 6, and the films Spirit Untamed, out this May, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife, out this November.