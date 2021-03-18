'Relative Justice' with Judge Rhonda Wills to Debut in Fall 2021

Wrigley Media Group/Relative Justice

A new court show is coming to a TV near you. Broadcasting + Cable reports that Relative Justice, from Kentucky's Wrigley Media Group, has cleared 75% of the United States, including 43 of the top 50 markets. The show will premiere this September.

Relative Justice is headlined by Judge Rhonda Wills. Wills previous appeared on WeTV's Sisters in Law and is a legal commentator for the likes of CNN legal commentator. Originally, Relative Justice was scheduled to debut in fall 2020, but it was pushed back due to COVID-19.

Relative Justice will center on family conflicts. By the time it premieres in autumn, it will have filmed over 150 episodes, shot in Lexington, Kentucky. COVID-19 protocols will still be observed, but litigants will appear with Wills and a tiny gallery in the studio.

Executive producer Ross Babbit, also chief content officer for Wrigley Media Group, shared:

As we were out talking to stations about the show, we learned a lot. One of the things we learned is that stations didn’t like seeing remote litigants.

Other EPs will include Lou Dennig (Judge Judy) and Barry Bloom of The Braverman/Bloom Company.

Wills shared on Instagram: