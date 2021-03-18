The Young and the Restless' Mishael Morgan Has Emergency Surgery for Detached Retina

Author:
Updated:
Original:
Mishael Morgan

We're sending get-well wishes to The Young and the Restless star Mishael Morgan (Amanda)! The actress shared on Instagram that she had to undergo "emergency eye surgery." She then joked about rocking a "pirate look," given that one eye was bandaged.

In the comments, Morgan explained that she had a detached retina and informed a poster that she didn't injure herself on set. Some of her Y&R family also shared their positive thoughts with their co-star. 

Brytni Sarpy (Elena) said:

Wishing you the speediest recovery 🖤😉

Lauralee Bell (Christine) added heart and kiss emojis.

Read Morgan's full post below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Mishael Morgan
The Young and the Restless

WATCH: Y&R Star Mishael Morgan Creates the I Have A Dream Project

Mishael-Morgan-03
The Young and the Restless

Mishael Morgan DEPARTS Y&R

Mishael Morgan
The Young and the Restless

Mishael Morgan Talks Getting "Young and Restless" with Genoa City's Hottest Bachelors

yr-mishael-morgan-9:19:2019
The Young and the Restless

Mishael Morgan Returns to Y&R