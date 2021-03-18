Photo provided by CBS

We're sending get-well wishes to The Young and the Restless star Mishael Morgan (Amanda)! The actress shared on Instagram that she had to undergo "emergency eye surgery." She then joked about rocking a "pirate look," given that one eye was bandaged.

In the comments, Morgan explained that she had a detached retina and informed a poster that she didn't injure herself on set. Some of her Y&R family also shared their positive thoughts with their co-star.

Brytni Sarpy (Elena) said:

Wishing you the speediest recovery 🖤😉

Lauralee Bell (Christine) added heart and kiss emojis.

Read Morgan's full post below.