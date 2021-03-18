The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Kyle and Summer's Romance Heightens

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) takes things too far. Look for Phyllis to show her softer side and give some advice to Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind).

Amanda: The legal maverick (Mishael Morgan) gets an urgent call for help regarding her family. Will Amanda help?

Nate/Elena: Dr. Hastings (Sean Dominic) and Dr. Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) come together to help Rey (Jordi Vilasuso).

Devon: The brooding billionaire (Bryton James) confides in his best friend, Abby (Melissa Ordway), about the mess that is his love life.

Tess/Mariah: Watch for the couple (Cait Fairbanks and Camryn Grimes) to move into the Chancellor Mansion as Mariah becomes Abby's surrogate.

Kyle/Summer: "Skyle" (Michael Mealor and Hunter King) fans, rejoice! The lovebirds get engaged once again! Unfortunately, the public doesn't know it yet. Kyle and Summer decide to keep their new status a secret for now. Look for Kyle to be warned about Ashland (Richard Burgi). Will he listen?

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) plays chicken with Phyllis. Watch for Jack to grill Kyle on some things.

Billy: The black sheep Abbott (Jason Thompson) heads to his big brother for some assistance.

Victor: Mr. Moneybags (Eric Braeden) intervenes when a situation in the Newman clan occurs.

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) attempts to play Cupid.

Nick: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) gets distressing news. Later, Nick gets tough with Sharon (Sharon Case).

Adam: Sharon accuses the black sheep Newman (Mark Grossman) of setting him up for Rey's illness. Adam maintains his innocence and later confronts Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) for what's going on and blames for Rey's sickness.

Chelsea: The con artist-designer (Melissa Claire Egan) flips things on Adam as she lets down her walls.