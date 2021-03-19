Paul Telfer

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap: We begin our day in Salem with Ben lamenting to Kayla about Ciara’s lack of memory. Kayla sympathizes with the former serial killer by telling him how it must be difficult, but Ciara needs time to heal. He just needs to “hang in there” . . . like a necktie. (I couldn’t help myself.)

In the room down the hall, Claire is relieved that Ciara remembers her. Ciara assures her that she remembers . . . HOW SHE GOT ALL NEKKID WITH TRIPP!

Side Note: I think I’m going to like snarky Ciara!

At DiMera, Chloe and Brady are talking business. Chloe thinks he needs to chill out. Brady agrees he needs a break - from Susan Banks. Cut to Chloe’s flashback of telling “Susan” about her history with Brady. “Susan” thinks Chloe wants Brady back. In present time, Brady asked Chloe for the third quarter projections, but Chloe is bumfuzzled by her memories.

Meanwhile, Xander is in the Horton living room very anxious to find Sarah. He called University Hospital to find out where she is, but no dice. Jack comes downstairs and wonders why Xander isn’t prettying up. Xander thinks Sarah is in trouble.

In a troubled location, Sarah is trying to pull loose from the ties that bind her. Just then, Kristen arrives - in a fabulous coat and dress. She asks Sarah how she looks!

That’s how our day began in Salem. What do you think of Kristen’s plan to muck up Sarah and Xander’s wedding? How about Chloe’s burgeoning feelings for Brady? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

