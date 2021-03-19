Steven Bergman Photography

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) is currently battling twin nemeses: an undisclosed illness and Adam (Mark Grossman). The rogue Newman keeps coming between Rey and his new wife Sharon (Sharon Case), and the detective will go to extremes to keep the exes apart.

Vilasuso spoke to Soaps.com about what's next for Rey. He dished:

Rey understands that Sharon has a very big heart. It’s one of the things that made him fall in love with her. Unfortunately, that big heart has the capacity to forgive and try to understand Adam.

That worries Rey, even scares him. He wants to get rid of this guy and just doesn’t know what it will take.

Rey feels like he knows Adam's type. The Emmy winner explained:

Whether it was with his mother, or women he’s come across as part of his police work, he’s seen how manipulators and con men use women to get what they want. He sees this happening with Adam and wants to protect Sharon from him.

Vilasuso added: