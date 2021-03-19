Lauralee Bell Previews Christine's Involvement in Surrogacy Drama

Steven Bergman Photography

There's more legal work in hand for one of Genoa City's finest attorneys Christine Blair Williams (Lauralee Bell). On The Young and the Restless, the former model is set to sink her teeth even further into Abby Newman Chancellor's (Melissa Ordway) surrogacy journey.

Bell previewed what's to come for Christine in a chat with TV Insider. She explained:

Christine helps the Newmans a bit. She’s also been helping Abby and Nina [Tricia Cast] with the surrogacy. Christine reminded them that Abby and Chance’s [Donny Boaz] plan to have a baby through a surrogate — Mariah [Camryn Grimes] and Devon [Bryton James] — all sounds good, but when you combine friendship, money, and hormones, things don’t always go as planned!

Bell is also thrilled to be back to work despite COVID-19 challenges, saying: