Lauralee Bell Previews Christine's Involvement in Surrogacy Drama
There's more legal work in hand for one of Genoa City's finest attorneys Christine Blair Williams (Lauralee Bell). On The Young and the Restless, the former model is set to sink her teeth even further into Abby Newman Chancellor's (Melissa Ordway) surrogacy journey.
Bell previewed what's to come for Christine in a chat with TV Insider. She explained:
Christine helps the Newmans a bit. She’s also been helping Abby and Nina [Tricia Cast] with the surrogacy. Christine reminded them that Abby and Chance’s [Donny Boaz] plan to have a baby through a surrogate — Mariah [Camryn Grimes] and Devon [Bryton James] — all sounds good, but when you combine friendship, money, and hormones, things don’t always go as planned!
Bell is also thrilled to be back to work despite COVID-19 challenges, saying:
It’s always great to see our gang rally and go through all the testing and do what we need to do in order to shoot the show. We’re on the air and we’re so happy to be creating new material. It may not be exactly what people are used to seeing [in terms of physical intimacy among the characters], but we’ll get there.