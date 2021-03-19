Vanessa Williams to Recur on Season 2 of 'L Word: Generation Q'

Steven Bergman Photography

Vanessa Williams (Valerie, Days of Our Lives) is set to recur on the next season of Showtime's L Word: Generation Q, according to Variety. She will play artist Pippa Pascal, who has been out of the spotlight for two decades...until Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals) tracks her down.

The show's second season is expected to debut later this year. Guest stars will include Rosie O'Donnell and Donald Faison.

Williams will also appear in the upcoming Candyman remake, reprising her role from the original 1992 classic.