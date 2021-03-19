Melissa Claire Egan

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: We focus today on Chloe and Chelsea. They are discussing Chelsea’s plan to rid herself of that dastardly devil, Adam. Chelsea just wants Chloe to trust her. Chloe exits and Chelsea grabs Adam’s iPad.

Side Note: We previously saw that Chelsea was going to send a text message to that horrible ho, Sharon.

Side Note #2: I think neither Adam is a dastardly devil nor do I think Sharon is horrible ho.

Speaking of the dastardly devil, Adam is at Crimson Lights (where he always is) talking on the phone about having lunch with Jeff - I don’t know who he is, either. Just then, a text from “Sharon” arrives - she wants Adam to leave her alone. This text was prompted by Chelsea’s previous text telling Sharon he can’t stop thinking about her. Adam looks perplexed. As are we.

What are you thinking about Chelsea’s plan to mess with Adam and Sharon? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

