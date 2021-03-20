The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of March 22-26, 2021

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers!

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) continue to bask in the bliss of togetherness.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is buying what Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is selling.

Shauna (Denise Richards) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) bury the hatchet.

Hope (Annika Noelle) loses her cool when Flo (Katrina Bowden) tries to reconnect.

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) grabs a ring and takes a knee.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) gives Hope advice about relationships . . . Tee Hee!

More will be revealed about Finn’s past . . .

Brooke, Donna (Jennifer Gareis), and Katie (Heather Tom) decide a job is not sufficient and give Flo yet another gift.

Brooke and Ridge find themselves distracted by Thomas.

After weighing her options, Hope tells Liam (Scott Clifton) to hit the bricks . . . temporarily.

Brooke and Donna spend some sisterly time together.

Liam and Wyatt spend some brotherly time together.

Shauna tries to sort of make nice with Brooke.

Liam turns to Bill (Don Diamont) for a strong shoulder.

