Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of March 22-26, 2021

Precious Way

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives Spoilers!

Gabi (Camila Banus) reminds everyone that the DiMera mansion belongs to her because Stefan gave it to her.

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) tells Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) the truth.

Valerie (Vanessa Williams) breaks some news to Paulina (Jackée Harry).

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) looks to the heavens for answers.

Sami (Alison Sweeney) lets Rafe (Galen Gering) in on a little secret.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) heads to Statesville to check in on "Kristen" (Stacy Haiduk).

Previous Days of Our Lives Spoilers (DAYS): Chloe and Brady Feel the Heat of Xander’s Rage

Chanel (Precious Way) hits Salem to connect with Paulina.

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) and Claire (Isabel Durant) remember they are friends, but Claire wishes she could forget.

Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) asks Gabi to break bread with him.

Paulina comes bearing gifts for Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli (Lamon Archey).

Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Claire have cocktails with Chanel.

Ava (Tamara Braun) wants something from Rafe.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) is a strong shoulder for Ben.

Lani and Paulina have a truthful chat.

Doug (Bill Hayes) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) check in on Ciara (Victoria Konefal).

Rex (Kyle Lowder) hits the trail after his confusing reconnection with “Sarah” (Linsey Godfrey)

Lani and Eli pre-game the twins’ christening.

Chad (Billy Flynn) tries to provide words of wisdom to Jake (Brandon Barash) about Kate (Lauren Koslow).

Shockingly, Samantha Gene is her own undoing.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) side eyes Ava.

Belle (Martha Madison) checks in on Ciara.

Jack (Matthew Ashford) lets Jennifer Rose in on the shenanigans of Abigail (Marci Miller) and Gwen.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoilers!