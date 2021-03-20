Days of Our Lives spoiler promo for the week of March 22-26, 2021

Josh Taylor, Lauren Koslow

Claire (Isabel Durant) accuses Chanel (Precious Way) of stiffing her on a bar tab, but mama Paulina (Jackée Harry) steps in to handle the situation.

Paulina reminds her daughter that she's the rich one, while she needs to find a job.

Sami (Alison Sweeney) falls on her sword and declares that she's the one who killed Charlie Dale.

Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani (Sal Stowers) have a christening for their babies!

Roman (Josh Taylor) reignites an old flame . . . cut it out now . . . it's only Kate (Lauren Koslow).

Theo (Cameron Johnson) pops in to visit Ciara (Victoria Konefal), who thinks they're still a thing.

Jake (Brandon Barash) gives Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) some man to man . . . ummm . . . advice.

