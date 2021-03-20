General Hospital Spoilers for the week of March 22-26, 2021

Nina (Cynthia Watros) rethinks her position.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) holds Jax (Ingo Rademacher) responsible.

Carly (Laura Wright) has a little chat with Diane (Carolyn Hennesy).

Sam (Kelly Monaco) pokes her nose into a situation.

Carly and Lizzie Beth (Rebecca Herbst) have a heated exchange.

Valentin is stunned!

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) heads to the hospital for an emergency mental health assessment.

Cameron’s (William Lipton) tenacity stuns Laura (Genie Francis).

Ava (Maura West) tries to be helpful.

Michael (Chad Duell) and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) attempt to reconnect.

Valentin consults Martin (Michael E. Knight) to understand his legal rights with regard to Brook Lynn’s (Amanda Setton) baking bun.

Nina seeks out Phyllis (Joyce Guy).

Lucas (Matt Trudeau) and Brook Lynn support Maxie (Kirsten Storms).

Shockingly, Carly doubles down on her shady actions.

Shockingly again, Carly gets in her own way.

Valentin tries to cozy up to Brook Lynn.

Nina weighs her options.

