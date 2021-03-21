The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo for the week of March 22-26, 2021

Annika Noelle

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Liam (Scott Clifton) dumps his marriage woes on his endlessly supportive brother, Wyatt (Darin Brooks). He can't help that his future will be brighter . . . BUT . . . Hope (Annika Noelle) has other ideas.

Now that Liam's not a daddy-to-be, Hope delivers the news he's dreading to hear. She can't get past his indiscretion with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and wants a separation.

