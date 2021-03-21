The Young and the Restless Promo: Rey's Medical Mystery Is Solved
The Young and the Restless spoiler promo for the week of March 22-26, 2021
Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!
Nate (Sean Dominic) puts the pieces together tells Sharon (Sharon Case) he knows what happened to her husband, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) . . . he was poisoned!
That's one mystery solved, now there's one more to figure out . . . whodunnit?
Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!