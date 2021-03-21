The Young and the Restless Promo: Rey's Medical Mystery Is Solved

The Young and the Restless spoiler promo for the week of March 22-26, 2021
Author:
Publish date:
Jordi Vilasuso

Jordi Vilasuso

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Nate (Sean Dominic) puts the pieces together tells Sharon (Sharon Case) he knows what happened to her husband, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) . . . he was poisoned! 

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Spoiler Promo: Lily Forces Billy to Face His True Feelings

That's one mystery solved, now there's one more to figure out . . . whodunnit?

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

yr-promo-2:21:2021
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Rey Guns For Adam

yr recap-3:9:2021
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Spoilers: Kyle and Summer's Romance Heightens

yr-promo-8:27:2018
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Rey Is Making the Killer Quad Jumpy

yr-promo-3:7:2021
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Elena and Devon Hash Out Their Feelings