The Young and the Restless spoiler promo for the week of March 22-26, 2021

Jordi Vilasuso

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Nate (Sean Dominic) puts the pieces together tells Sharon (Sharon Case) he knows what happened to her husband, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) . . . he was poisoned!

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Spoiler Promo: Lily Forces Billy to Face His True Feelings

That's one mystery solved, now there's one more to figure out . . . whodunnit?

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!