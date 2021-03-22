Days of Our Lives Wins WGA Award for Daytime Drama

Days of Our Lives

Congrats is in order over at Days of Our Lives. The writers took home the Writers Guild of America award for Daytime Drama.

On Sunday, the award ceremony was held via livestream and the kids over in Salem took the top honors. The DAYS writing staff, consisting of head writer Ron Carlivati, Lorraine Broderick, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Rick Draughon, David Kreizman, Rebecca McCarty, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Katherine D. Schock, and Elizabeth Snyder, beat out the team over at General Hospital.

Three scripts from the year were submitted for consideration. What did DAYS submit? The team sent in memorable Mother's Day episode scripts.

Carlivati thanked his team via Twitter, saying,