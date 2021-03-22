General Hospital spoiler promo for the week of March 22-26, 2021

Cynthia Watros

Here's the latest General Hospital spoiler promo!

Chase (Josh Swickard), like everyone else in Port Charles, is surprised by Brook Lynn's (Amanda Setton) pregnancy.

Brook Lynn assures daddy Ned (Wally Kurth) that she has a plan in place to handle baby daddy Valentin (James Patrick Stuart).

Speaking of Valentin . . . he has some harsh words for Peter (Wes Ramsey) about his impending fatherhood with Maxie (Kirsten Storms).

Nina (Cynthia Watros) encounters a living, breathing Sonny (Maurice Benard) on her visit to the Pennsylvania side of the river.

Watch the promo below