Days of Our Lives will welcome back Heather Lindell as Jan Spears very soon, per Soaps.com. The villainous brunette will return to Salem the week of March 29 and is sure to wreak havoc.

Jan most recently appeared in town last fall. How will nemesis Belle Black Brady (Martha Madison) and former captive Shawn-Douglas Brady (Brandon Beemer) react to her comeback? Will their daughter Claire (Isabel Durant) react more positively?