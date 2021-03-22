Retro TV to Re-Air The Doctors' First Episode

Retro TV is serving up a spring special for daytime fans. The network will air the debut episode of now-defunct sudser The Doctors on April 22, which first aired 58 years ago.

The Doctors' premiere ep, called “Whatsoever House I Enter," will be viewable on Retro TV at 12 PM EST and 7:30 PM EST. Fans can also stream it at4 PM EST on MyRetroTV.com.

Retro TV President Joel Wertman stated:

So many of these classic dramas have been lost to time, were taped over by networks or have been too badly damaged to digitalize. Our team has worked since 2014 to bring this series to a whole new generation.

The Doctors currently airs on Retro TV on weekdays at both 12 PM EST and 7:30 PM EST, as well as on MyRetroTV.com. Fans can also screen eps on demand and check out extra goodies at ItsRealGoodTV.com or the It’s Real Good TV app.