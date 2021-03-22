The Talk on Hiatus Throughout Next Week While CBS Reviews Sharon Osbourne Incident

Randee St. Nicholas/CBS

Once again, CBS is continuing to keep The Talk quiet. The talk show is going on its hiatus a tad bit longer. On Friday night, the team over at The Talk was told the show will not return back into production for at least another week, according to Deadline.

RELATED: CBS Extends The Talk's Hiatus as Investigation Into Sharon Osbourne Continues

As of right now, there is no return date for the chat fest, as an investigation still goes on into the March 10 episode involving co-hosts Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood getting into an intense debate over Piers Morgan and his comments surrounding Meghan Markle and her interview with Oprah.