WATCH: Dr. Oz Talks Guest Hosting Jeopardy!: "It’s Iconic in the Psyche of America"

Dr. Mehmet Oz is taking a turn guest hosting Jeopardy!. The doctor will step up to the podium made famous by Alex Trebek this week. He opened up about his love for the show and what he brings to it on Jeopardy's YouTube channel.

Oz explained:

I think anyone who’s even thought of doing television wants to host this television show because it’s a perfect combination of entertainment, insightful discussions, and questions and answers. But it also—it taxes you. I mean, there’s a lot of things going on, and as a host you really feel challenged to make sure you can achieve a little bit of what Alex Trebek did for all those years.

Oz was stunned to receive the news he'd be a temporary guest host. He added:

But once I really did believe it was true, the second biggest reaction I got was from my wife [Lisa Oz], who’s my harshest critic. See, in my house, the prosecution never rests—and when she learned that I was hosting Jeopardy!—and, you know, she's witnessed everything with me in my life and all the things that we’ve been able to accomplish—Jeopardy! takes it to a whole new level. It’s just special. It’s iconic in the psyche of America.

What did Oz want to bring to the role? He noted:

My main goal on the show was to make sure people know knowledge is accessible I think a lot of people are intimidated by the idea that they’re not going to know enough to be able to deal with the world around them, that they’re not as smart as the person next to them, and I wanted to make sure they knew that’s not true. We all know something. We know different things from each other.

Watch the full interview below.