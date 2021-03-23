Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital's Nina (Cynthia Watros) has unexpectedly stumbled across a very-much-alive Sonny (Maurice Benard), husband to her nemesis Carly (Laura Wright). What will Ms. Reeves do now that she knows the Dimpled Don is still breathing?

GH's co-head writers, Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor, previewed what's to come to Soaps.com. O'Connor explained that the Nina of today isn't all that much like the baby-napping Nina of yesterday. He dished:

Nina has worked very hard to get herself healthy. She is far stronger than some people give her credit for.

However, that doesn't mean the Crimson editor can resist the siren song of revenge. After all, she does blame Carly and Jax (Ingo Rademacher) for keeping her daughter, Nelle (Chloe Lanier), from her.

What will Nina do with her newfound knowledge...especially since Sonny has had visions of a faceless blonde? Van Etten teased: