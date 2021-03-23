Hallmark's 'Home & Family' to Wrap After Current Season

Hallmark's daytime lifestyle show, Home & Family, will wrap after its current season, its ninth, according to Variety. The show recently resumed filming after COVID-19-related shutdowns.

A Hallmark rep told the website:

The 9th and current season of Home & Family will be the series’ last. For nearly a decade, the show has anchored our daytime lineup, featuring countless hours of cooking, lifestyle, DIY, health, entertaining, and decorating segments. We want to thank the heart and soul of the show, our incredibly talented cast and crew – led by co-hosts Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison – for their creativity, hard work, and dedication. Our audience can look forward to more of the topical segments they know and love when the show returns on Monday, April 5 with a new 1-hour, 3-day-a-week format. The program’s final episode airs Wednesday, August 4th.

Home and Family has been nominated for six Daytime Emmys.

