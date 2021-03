Jacob Aaron Gaines Joins The Young and the Restless as Moses Winters

Photo Source: CBS

Welcome home, Moses Winters! The Young and the Restless has hired Jacob Aaron Gaines as the younger brother of Devon (Bryton James) and Lily (Christel Khalil). Gaines is best known for his role in the movie Motorvation and Netflix's Fatal Affair alongside Omar Epps and Nia Long.

Moses joins his siblings and big cousin Nate (Sean Dominic) in Genoa City on April 1.